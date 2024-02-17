Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq and Jordan pledge cooperation amid regional challenges

Iraq and Jordan pledge cooperation amid regional challenges

Iraq and Jordan pledge cooperation amid regional challenges
Iraq and Jordan pledge cooperation amid regional challenges
2024-02-17 17:30:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Munich (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani convened with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan during the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2024. The meeting marked a significant moment for both nations to reaffirm their commitment to bilateral relations and explore avenues for bolstering economic partnership […]

The post Iraq and Jordan pledge cooperation amid regional challenges appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links