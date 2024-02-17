Iraq and Jordan pledge cooperation amid regional challenges

2024-02-17 17:30:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Munich (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani convened with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan during the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2024. The meeting marked a significant moment for both nations to reaffirm their commitment to bilateral relations and explore avenues for bolstering economic partnership […]

