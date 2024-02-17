Imprisoned journalist Guhdar Zebari released

2024-02-17 19:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

Journalist Guhdar Zebari, who received three jail sentences from the Erbil court, was released on Saturday after completing his prison term. Bashdar Hassan, the lawyer representing the detained journalists and activists in Badinan, Duhok, told Channel8, “After being sentenced on three legal cases, Guhdar Zebari was released today after completing his sentence.” “In total, Zebari was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison by the Erbil court on all three cases, but took advantage of the president’s special amnesty and spent three years and six months in prison,” he said. On February 16, 2021, the Erbil Criminal Court