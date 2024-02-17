PM Al-Sudani resolves decades-long issues with Italian company Leonardo

2024-02-17 19:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met on Saturday with Lorenzo Mariani, Lorenzo Mariani, Leonardo's Co-General Manager of the Italian company Leonardo.

Leonardo is a global industrial group that realizes multi-domain technological capabilities in Aerospace, Defence, and Security.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference held in Germany, Al-Sudani reiterated to his guest "Iraq's desire for Italian companies to participate in development projects and to partner with the Iraqi private sector."

The Prime Minister's media office said, "During the meeting, an agreement was reached to address the longstanding issues between the company and Iraq, which have persisted since the 1980s."