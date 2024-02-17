President Barzani: Iraq and Kurdistan need the European Union

2024-02-17 20:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ At the Munich Security Conference, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the two sides discussed the security threats in the Middle East and their impact on the region, particularly Iraq. They emphasized the importance of preventing further tensions in the region.

“It was mutually agreed that the peace and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are crucial for the entire region. Both parties highlighted the necessity for Iraq to avoid being drawn into regional tensions and conflicts. They expressed concerns that the attacks against the coalition forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and the ramifications, pose a threat to the security and stability of Iraq.” The statement said.

President Nechirvan Barzani “expressed gratitude to the EU member states for their significant support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” underscoring the importance of ongoing EU assistance.