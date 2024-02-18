Iraq News Now

IOCs push for "US Congressional Action" to Open Iraq Pipeline

2024-02-18 03:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) has urgently requested U.S. Congressional action to facilitate the reopening of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline (ITP). In a statement, APIKUR says, "this vital conduit for the KRI's economic well-being has been closed due to political disagreements, which is directly affecting U.S. interests, and the […]

