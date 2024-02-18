2024-02-18 03:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq-focussed startup incubator Five One Labs has issued its annual report for 2023. The report includes a look back over the past six years from the perspectives of founders Alice Bosley and Patricia Letayf, along with an overview of the organisation's new initiatives in Iraq. Click here to download the report. (Source: […]

The post Five One Labs issued Annual Report first appeared on Iraq Business News.