PKK kills Turkish soldier at a northern Iraq military base

2024-02-18 07:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil – A soldier was killed and another injured in an “attempted intrusion” of a Turkish military base in northern Iraq, Turkey’s defence ministry announced Saturday. The attack on the base was carried out by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), classed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and its Western allies, according to private Turkish […]

