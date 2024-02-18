USD/IQD rate slightly declined in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-02-18 09:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched lower in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 152,300 IQD to 100, 150 IQD below Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,250 and 151,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 152,250 and 152,150 IQD to 100, respectively.