Youth and Sport Committee: FIFA delegation praised Erbil stadium
2019/08/11 | 18:00
Head of Youth and Sport Parliamentary Committee Abbas Alewi asserted that FIFA delegation evaluated the security and safety of Erbil city and the atmosphere that surrounded the matches occurred in Erbil Stadium.Alewi expressed his wishes that the government un Karbala abd Basra in addition to Civil Community Organizations and Media to invest the success of Western Asia Football Cup in order to open new future horizons.











