Iraq's top court delays rulings on Kurdistan public sector salaries, election law

2024-02-18 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority, announced on Sunday its decision to postpone rulings on the salaries of public sector employees in the Kurdistan region and the region's election law.

According to a judicial source speaking to Shafaq News agency, the court has deferred its decision on the case of unpaid salaries for Kurdistan Region government employees, who haven't received their 2023 wages.