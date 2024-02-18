Iraq boasts the fourth highest GDP among Arab nations

2024-02-18 12:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq has the fourth highest GDP among Arab nations, with a GDP of over $255 billion, according to the Kuwait-based Inter-Arab Investment Guarantee Corporation (IAIGC), an affiliate of the Arab League located in Cairo. With oil accounting for at least 40% of its GDP, Iraq’s economy is still largely dependent on it. […]

