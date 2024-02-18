Barzani and Estonia PM seek to boost ties in all fields

2024-02-18 13:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Sunday with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Both discussed security and political situations of Iraq and Kurdistan Region, and the role of the Estonian forces within the international coalition to fight ISIS in Kurdistan Region.

Presidency of the Kurdistan Region stated that the two sides agreed on the importance advancing the ties in all fields, and recalled the visit of the Estonian President, Alar Karis, and his team to Iraq and Kurdistan Region last month, and his meeting with Barzani in Erbil.

Furthermore, they discussed the security and political developments in the Middle East and the consequences and effects of the war in Gaza and in Ukraine.