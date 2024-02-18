Industry Minister: Handmade carpet industry in Iraq is not profitable

2024-02-18 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Minister of Industry and Minerals, Khaled Battal Al-Najm, said on Sunday that the handmade carpet industry is not profitable and needs to be reevaluated.

The minister made these remarks during a press conference after visiting three factories in Baghdad: the handmade carpet factory, the Kazimain blanket production plant, and the Sufiya factory.

Al-Najm said, “the handmade carpet industry is important for preserving the heritage and the craft of weaving, but it is not economically viable.” He added that “the Kazimain plant, which was established in 1965, uses outdated technology and cannot compete with imported products.”