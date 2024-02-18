Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi PM meets with officials of Italy’s Leonardo in Germany

Iraqi PM meets with officials of Italy’s Leonardo in Germany

Iraqi PM meets with officials of Italys Leonardo in Germany
Iraqi PM meets with officials of Italy’s Leonardo in Germany
2024-02-18 14:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, reaffirmed on Saturday Iraq’s willingness for Italian businesses to collaborate with the private sector in Iraq and take part in development initiatives. Al-Sudani remarks took place during his meeting with the director of the Italian company Leonardo, Lorenzo Mariani, on the sidelines of their participation […]

The post Iraqi PM meets with officials of Italy’s Leonardo in Germany appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links