2024-02-18 14:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, reaffirmed on Saturday Iraq’s willingness for Italian businesses to collaborate with the private sector in Iraq and take part in development initiatives. Al-Sudani remarks took place during his meeting with the director of the Italian company Leonardo, Lorenzo Mariani, on the sidelines of their participation […]

The post Iraqi PM meets with officials of Italy’s Leonardo in Germany appeared first on Iraqi News.