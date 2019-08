Iraqi Gov’t Faces Criticism from Najaf Reference, Political Blocs

2019/08/11 | 19:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prime Minister Adil AbdulMahdi’s government has faced in the past two days a wave of criticism by Najafreligious reference and allied political blocs, on the backdrop of its failureto meet its electoral program as well as appointing seven new inspectors.Abdul Mahdi who didn’t run for the past general electionsgained the parliament’s confidence in Oct. 2018 to be a prime minister, afteran accord among blocs and political parties.While observers see that the sermon delivered by Najafi'srepresentative Ahmad al-Safi on Friday represents a transitional point for thegovernment, others see that the political blocs' rage over Abdul Mahdi fallsunder blackmail and pressure to get positions.However, some parliamentary sources said tension is likely tospur between the Iraqi PM and the political blocs – they might even withdrawthe confidence.Safi’s sermon caused a debate among Iraqis, on the popularlevel and the level of political blocs. It was considered as a ‘last chance’ ora warning to the government.Najafi's representative wondered where the country’s fundswent, why the Iraqi people's sufferings continue, and why the corruptionremains in the state institutions.MP of Saeroun Alliance Amjad Hashem al-Oqabi told AsharqAl-Awsat newspaper that the prime minister violated the law twice, lately.Oqabi saw that his attitude indicates belittlement of the parliament.Member of National Wisdom Movement Mohammed Husam Husseinisaid it is unlikely to withdraw confidence from Abdul Mahdi in the meantimesince this would complicate the condition.Speaking about the standpoint of Najaf reference, Husseinisaid that it is clear – the reference is discontent by the government'sperformance since years but it usually doesn’t interfere in political details.Head of the Iraqi Center for Political Thought Ihsanal-Shammari described the sermon of Najaf reference representative as atransitional point in the political scene. The questions asked by Safi are animplicit invitation for popular accountability.