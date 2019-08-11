عربي | كوردى


Iraqi Gov’t Faces Criticism from Najaf Reference, Political Blocs

Iraqi Gov’t Faces Criticism from Najaf Reference, Political Blocs
2019/08/11 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Prime Minister Adil Abdul

Mahdi’s government has faced in the past two days a wave of criticism by Najaf

religious reference and allied political blocs, on the backdrop of its failure

to meet its electoral program as well as appointing seven new inspectors.Abdul Mahdi who didn’t run for the past general elections

gained the parliament’s confidence in Oct. 2018 to be a prime minister, after

an accord among blocs and political parties.While observers see that the sermon delivered by Najafi's

representative Ahmad al-Safi on Friday represents a transitional point for the

government, others see that the political blocs' rage over Abdul Mahdi falls

under blackmail and pressure to get positions.However, some parliamentary sources said tension is likely to

spur between the Iraqi PM and the political blocs – they might even withdraw

the confidence.Safi’s sermon caused a debate among Iraqis, on the popular

level and the level of political blocs. It was considered as a ‘last chance’ or

a warning to the government.Najafi's representative wondered where the country’s funds

went, why the Iraqi people's sufferings continue, and why the corruption

remains in the state institutions.MP of Saeroun Alliance Amjad Hashem al-Oqabi told Asharq

Al-Awsat newspaper that the prime minister violated the law twice, lately.

Oqabi saw that his attitude indicates belittlement of the parliament.Member of National Wisdom Movement Mohammed Husam Husseini

said it is unlikely to withdraw confidence from Abdul Mahdi in the meantime

since this would complicate the condition.Speaking about the standpoint of Najaf reference, Husseini

said that it is clear – the reference is discontent by the government's

performance since years but it usually doesn’t interfere in political details.Head of the Iraqi Center for Political Thought Ihsan

al-Shammari described the sermon of Najaf reference representative as a

transitional point in the political scene. The questions asked by Safi are an

implicit invitation for popular accountability.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW