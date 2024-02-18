Barzani wraps up his Germany visit following a fruitful involvement in the MSC

2024-02-18 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, wrapped up his visit to Germany on Sunday afternoon, after three days of active participation in the Munich Security Conference (MSC), held several meetings with leaders and officials of various countries and their delegations.

Barzani engaged in discussions with high-ranking officials from multiple countries regarding the security and political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The talks also addressed the regional and global implications of conflicts in the Middle East, opportunities and challenges for energy cooperation and security, as well as the impact of climate change, including the Kurdistan Region's stance on this issue.

Throughout his three-day visit, Barzani held meetings with a diverse array of leaders and diplomats, including the UN Secretary-General, the President of Azerbaijan, and the King of Jordan. He also met with the Prime Ministers of Greece, Qatar, Armenia, and Estonia, as well as the Vice President of the EU and top officials responsible for foreign affairs and security policy. Additionally, Barzani engaged in discussions with the Foreign Ministers of Britain, France, Austria, Turkey, Kuwait, the Vatican, and Bahrain, as well as the Defense Ministers of Britain and Germany.

Furthermore, Barzani engaged in discussions with various other delegations and high-ranking officials, such as the US Congress delegations from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the senior advisor to the US president on energy and investment matters, the Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Economic Cooperation and Development from Germany, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, the leader of the independent strategic review team representing the UN envoy to Iraq, and a delegation consisting of three legislators from the German Social Democratic Party, the Christian Democratic Union, and the Christian Social Union. Moreover, he also met with advisors of the French president specializing in diplomatic affairs.

On Thursday afternoon, Barzani, departed from Erbil to Germany to participate in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 February 16 to 18, 2024. He engaged in meetings with leaders and senior officials addressing the security situation and the obstacles confronting peace and stability in Iraq, the surrounding region, and the world.