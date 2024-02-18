2024-02-18 16:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Saturday Iraq’s eagerness to develop relations with Germany. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during a meeting with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, on the sidelines of their participation in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 held in Germany, according to a statement released by […]

The post Iraqi PM, German Chancellor discuss promoting bilateral ties appeared first on Iraqi News.