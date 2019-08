Revealed: 2 terrorists threaten to kill Baghdad Post head Sufian Samarai

2019/08/11 | 19:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Ziad al Ayouby and Sofyandalw, who claim they are representatives of Fatah group, threatened to killchairman of The Baghdad Post Sufian Samarai.Samarai called on the Palestinian Authority to arrest thosecriminals and bring them to justice.Ayouby, who claims thathe is a lawyer and a political analyst as well as a coordinator of the Arabunion for supporting Saudi Arabia and a representative of Saudi King Salman inPalestine, threatened Samarai in a tweet saying "If you ever tried toenter Palestine, you will get out of it as a corpse.. as a dead dog."While, dalw, who claims that he is a member of PalestinianLiberation Organization and Fatah group, said "If you, Sufian Samrai,tried to enter Palestine, I promise you will be executed."IsraeliForeign Ministry condemned the issue and expressed Israel's respect to Samaraiwho said the truth about what is going in Palestine and al Quds city.It added thatall Muslims can perform their prayers in Al Aqsa Mosque but some misuse thisright to incite against Arab and Muslim visitors via terrorizing them whilePalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas call on Muslims to visit al Aqsa Mosque.Earlier, sources said that those two criminals are affiliatedto a terror cell that threatens and kills Arab media figures who are willing tovisit Jerusalem within their initiative to support peace process in the MiddleEast between the Palestinians and Israel.Analysts and observers had confirmed severaltimes that the Palestinian cause had been misused by some figures and groupsinside and outside Palestine to loot and terrorize the Palestinians via takingtrillions of dollars since 1948 and continue the war between the Palestiniansand Israel to gain more control and money from the de facto state.