Revealed: 2 terrorists threaten to kill Baghdad Post head Sufian Samarai

2019/08/11 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ziad al Ayouby and Sofyan

dalw, who claim they are representatives of Fatah group, threatened to kill

chairman of The Baghdad Post Sufian Samarai.Samarai called on the Palestinian Authority to arrest those

criminals and bring them to justice.



Ayouby, who claims that

he is a lawyer and a political analyst as well as a coordinator of the Arab

union for supporting Saudi Arabia and a representative of Saudi King Salman in

Palestine, threatened Samarai in a tweet saying "If you ever tried to

enter Palestine, you will get out of it as a corpse.. as a dead dog."







While, dalw, who claims that he is a member of Palestinian

Liberation Organization and Fatah group, said "If you, Sufian Samrai,

tried to enter Palestine, I promise you will be executed."







Israeli

Foreign Ministry condemned the issue and expressed Israel's respect to Samarai

who said the truth about what is going in Palestine and al Quds city.



It added that

all Muslims can perform their prayers in Al Aqsa Mosque but some misuse this

right to incite against Arab and Muslim visitors via terrorizing them while

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas call on Muslims to visit al Aqsa Mosque.



Earlier, sources said that those two criminals are affiliated

to a terror cell that threatens and kills Arab media figures who are willing to

visit Jerusalem within their initiative to support peace process in the Middle

East between the Palestinians and Israel.



Analysts and observers had confirmed several

times that the Palestinian cause had been misused by some figures and groups

inside and outside Palestine to loot and terrorize the Palestinians via taking

trillions of dollars since 1948 and continue the war between the Palestinians

and Israel to gain more control and money from the de facto state.

