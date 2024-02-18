Iraqi, Estonian PMs discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence

2024-02-18 18:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed on Saturday with the Estonian Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, cooperation in information technology and artificial intelligence. The two prime ministers, accompanied by officials from both sides, met in the German city of Munich on the sidelines of their participation in the Munich Security Conference […]

