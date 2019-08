High-level Kurdish delegation to visit Baghdad after Eid

2019/08/11 | 19:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A high-level Kurdish delegation is expected to visit Baghdadafter Eid al-Adha, a source said on Saturday, indicating that the delegationwill provide solutions to the most prominent five controversial files.The source said that "itis scheduled to visit a high-level Kurdish delegation Baghdad after the Eidal-Adha holiday, to search for solutions to the contentious issues between thegovernments of Baghdad and the Kurdistan region," noting that "thedelegation will carry some proposals to resolve those differences."Added that "the delegationwill discuss with Baghdad five controversy points , most notably salaries ofthe region's employees, in addition to the share of the region from the federalbudget, oil funds exported from Kurdistan, as well as the deployment ofPeshmerga forces in disputed areas, and the future of Kirkuk province,"pointing out that " Erbil has a desire to resolve all these differences."