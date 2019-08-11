High-level Kurdish delegation to visit Baghdad after Eid

2019/08/11 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A high-level Kurdish delegation is expected to visit Baghdad
after Eid al-Adha, a source said on Saturday, indicating that the delegation
will provide solutions to the most prominent five controversial files.The source said that "it
is scheduled to visit a high-level Kurdish delegation Baghdad after the Eid
al-Adha holiday, to search for solutions to the contentious issues between the
governments of Baghdad and the Kurdistan region," noting that "the
delegation will carry some proposals to resolve those differences."Added that "the delegation
will discuss with Baghdad five controversy points , most notably salaries of
the region's employees, in addition to the share of the region from the federal
budget, oil funds exported from Kurdistan, as well as the deployment of
Peshmerga forces in disputed areas, and the future of Kirkuk province,"
pointing out that " Erbil has a desire to resolve all these differences."
