High-level Kurdish delegation to visit Baghdad after Eid
2019/08/11 | 19:45
A high-level Kurdish delegation is expected to visit Baghdad

after Eid al-Adha, a source said on Saturday, indicating that the delegation

will provide solutions to the most prominent five controversial files.The source said that "it

is scheduled to visit a high-level Kurdish delegation Baghdad after the Eid

al-Adha holiday, to search for solutions to the contentious issues between the

governments of Baghdad and the Kurdistan region," noting that "the

delegation will carry some proposals to resolve those differences."Added that "the delegation

will discuss with Baghdad five controversy points , most notably salaries of

the region's employees, in addition to the share of the region from the federal

budget, oil funds exported from Kurdistan, as well as the deployment of

Peshmerga forces in disputed areas, and the future of Kirkuk province,"

pointing out that " Erbil has a desire to resolve all these differences."



