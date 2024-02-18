AKP candidate turns to Kurdish voters in campaign for Istanbul mayor

2024-02-18 20:30:09 - Source: CHANNEL8

The Justice and Development Party (AKP) mayoral candidate in Istanbul, Murat Kurum, attended a meeting of the city’s residents from Diyarbakir, where he spoke in Kurdish, wore a traditional Kurdish scarf, and took part in a Kurdish dance. “We love Diyarbak?r with all its values ??and traces of history and culture,” Kurum said. The candidate emphasized unity and solidarity without alienating any ethnic or religious group. “Regardless of religion, language, race, belief, or sect; we will all say ‘Istanbul’ together with its Turks, Kurds, Laz, and Circassians. We are Turkey all together. We are Istanbul all together,” Kurum said. He