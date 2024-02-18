Iraq's PM chairs meeting to advance Nebras Petrochemical Project

2024-02-18 21:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting focused on completing the Nebras Petrochemical Project.

The Nebras have experienced delays since 2015. However, the government prioritizes its implementation as part of economic reform efforts.

Al-Sudani's media office said the meeting "deliberated on hiring a consulting body for the project, tasked with overseeing technical elements, specifications, and monitoring the quality of technological aspects in designs and production units."

In this regard, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Industry and Minerals to expedite the settlement with Shell, which has communicated its shift towards prioritizing gas projects in Iraq.

"This move opens avenues for other international companies to undertake this vital project."

Al-Sudani also instructed the Ministry of Oil to provide a report detailing the international companies interested in participating and executing the project, ensuring they meet the necessary specifications and standards for the project facilities.

During the meeting, there was a focus on enhancing and evaluating the administrative structure that will oversee the project's management, implementation, and operational processes.

"The withdrawal of Shell from the Nebras project was due to a shift in its global plans regarding petrochemicals, and focusing on the gas sector. However, Shell expressed its commitment to continue its work in Iraq, which has been going for a decade, and reaffirmed its interest in expanding investment in associated gas." The statement clarified.

This was confirmed during a meeting between the Prime Minister and the company's CEO, which took place during Al-Sudani's recent visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.