Gold prices rose in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

2024-02-19 09:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices surged in local markets in Baghdad, while stabilized in Erbil, on Monday.

According to our correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 430,000 IQD, with a buying price of 426,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 400,000 IQD, while the buying price was 396,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD, while the selling price of a mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 500,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was sold for 440,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold for 380,000 IQD.

