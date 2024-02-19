Iraq’s oil exports to the US rose to 43,000 bpd last week

2024-02-19 12:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States rose last week to 43,000 barrels per day after they stopped the week before. The EIA mentioned that the average US imports of crude oil during the past week from nine major countries reached 5.42 […]

