Iraq's health ministry halts operational budgets due to lack of funds

2024-02-19 12:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's health ministry has suspended operational budgets in all of its institutions, including hospitals and clinics, due to a lack of funds, a parliamentary committee said on Monday.

The move has left many health facilities struggling to provide basic services, with some even unable to afford fuel for ambulances.

"The majority of health institutions in the health ministry, and non-health institutions in other ministries, are suffering from a lack of funding," said Lawmaker Majid Shingali, head of the health and environment committee in the Iraqi parliament.

"The finance ministry is only paying salaries today and has stopped the operational budget without explanation."

Shingali said that the 2023-2025 budget law was passed by parliament and is therefore in effect. He accused the finance ministry of using the pretext of not having approved new schedules as an excuse not to release funds.

"The text of the budget law is in effect for the three years," he said. "The government and the finance ministry must send the financial allocations to all state institutions, especially health institutions."

"Today, the health ministry and its institutions cannot even buy a liter of gasoline for ambulances," he added.