Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq looks for companies to replace Shell in Nebras petrochemicals project

Iraq looks for companies to replace Shell in Nebras petrochemicals project

Iraq looks for companies to replace Shell in Nebras petrochemicals project
Iraq looks for companies to replace Shell in Nebras petrochemicals project
2024-02-19 14:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, chaired a meeting on Sunday to discuss the completion of the Nebras petrochemical Project. The meeting addressed the appointment of a consulting body to handle the technical details, specifications, and quality designs and manufacturing units, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office […]

The post Iraq looks for companies to replace Shell in Nebras petrochemicals project appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links