Iraq looks for companies to replace Shell in Nebras petrochemicals project

2024-02-19 14:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, chaired a meeting on Sunday to discuss the completion of the Nebras petrochemical Project. The meeting addressed the appointment of a consulting body to handle the technical details, specifications, and quality designs and manufacturing units, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office […]

