Iraqi dinar stabilizes in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-02-19 15:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar stabilized against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dollar prices remained the same with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 152,300 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

In the exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 153,250 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price reached 151,250 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 152,150 dinars against the dollar, and the purchase price reached 152,050 dinars against 100 dollars.