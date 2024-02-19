Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basra crude oil slightly rose despite global decline

Basra crude oil slightly rose despite global decline

Basra crude oil slightly rose despite global decline
Basra crude oil slightly rose despite global decline
2024-02-19 15:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra's crude oil price rose slightly on Monday despite the decline in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude saw a $0.7 uptick today, settling at $77.19 per barrel. Similarly, the Basra Intermediate crude gained $0.7 to reach $80.56 per barrel.

The global oil prices dropped as the markets absorbed the remarks from the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) authorities that suggested prudence ahead of a potential rate reduction.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links