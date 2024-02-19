Basra crude oil slightly rose despite global decline

2024-02-19 15:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra's crude oil price rose slightly on Monday despite the decline in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude saw a $0.7 uptick today, settling at $77.19 per barrel. Similarly, the Basra Intermediate crude gained $0.7 to reach $80.56 per barrel.

The global oil prices dropped as the markets absorbed the remarks from the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) authorities that suggested prudence ahead of a potential rate reduction.