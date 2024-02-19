2024-02-19 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In a meeting on Monday with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, representatives of China Railway demonstrated the company’s capacity to take part in executing the recently announced Baghdad Metro project. The Chinese company is implementing the Nisour Square development project in central Baghdad as part of the government’s projects to […]

The post China Railway shows interest in taking part in Baghdad Metro appeared first on Iraqi News.