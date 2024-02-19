Turkiye's warplanes bomb PKK sites in Duhok of Iraqi Kurdistan

2024-02-19 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkiye's warplanes bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok on Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish airforces carried out a series of airstrikes on sites used by PKK fighters in Al-Amadiyah's village of Sikerli as shelters.

"It was not immediately clear whether the attacks have left casualties," the source said.

The Turkish Armed Forces have been conducting cross-border military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Northern Iraq since the 1980s.

In July 2015, a two-and-a-half year-long ceasefire broke down, and the conflict between Ankara and militants of the PKK – recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the U.S., Russia, and the European Union – entered one of its deadliest chapters in nearly four decades.

Since that date, the conflict has progressed through several phases. Between roughly 2015 and 2017, the violence devastated communities in some urban centers of Turkiye's majority Kurdish southeast and – at times – struck into the heart of the country's largest metropolitan centers. From 2017 onward, the fighting moved into rural areas of Turkiye's southeast.

As the Turkish military pushed more militants out of Turkiye, by 2019, the conflict's concentration shifted to northern Iraq and northern Syria.