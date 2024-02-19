2024-02-19 17:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The "Souq" festival kicked off in Sulaimaniyah on Monday with a wide range of locally-made products from foodstuff to handicrafts to traditional clothing.

The festival, which is being held at the Sulaimaniyah Cigarette Factory, features over 70 local producers and artisans. It is open to the public for six days.

"The goal of the festival is to support local artisans and provide a direct market for those who work from home and lack access to a direct market for them," said Karzan Hussein, the festival supervisor.

"The festival will continue for six days at the Cigarette Factory, especially after the remarkable turnout in the first few days," he added.

Hussein said that the products on display at the festival include local food products, handicrafts, and traditional clothing. He invited the public to "visit the festival to support the local workforce in Sulaimaniyah."