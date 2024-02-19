2024-02-19 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – According to independent research firm Canalys, Iraq’s smartphone market grew by an astounding 86% in Q4 2023 even though local banks are tightening their limits on withdrawing US dollars, which is aggravating the scarcity and increasing the value of the parallel market. The research firm claims that retailers in Iraq, such as […]

The post Iraq’s smartphone market grows 86% in Q4 2023 appeared first on Iraqi News.