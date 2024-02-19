Iraq to ask for bids for $3 billion phosphate facility

2024-02-19 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In an estimated $3 billion project, Iraq will reopen its call for bids from domestic and foreign businesses to construct a phosphate plant in the western part of the country. In a statement to reporters, the Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals, Khalid Battal Al-Najm, said that the goal of the re-announcement […]

