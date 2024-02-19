Olaplex X Eideal Relaunch in the United Arab Emirates

2024-02-19 20:19:41 - Source: Olaplex

Transforming Haircare: EIDEAL and OLAPLEX Join Forces

Unveiling the Future of Hair Repair: EIDEAL x OLAPLEX Relaunch Event

EIDEAL Collaborates with OLAPLEX to Reintroduce the Original Build-Bonding Brand in MENA Region

Dubai, UAE – EIDEAL, the esteemed distributor of OLAPLEX in the MENA region, has proudly unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at reintroducing the iconic Original Build-bonding brand. This partnership marks a significant milestone in elevating hair care standards throughout the region, signaling the dawn of a new era characterized by innovation and accessibility for OLAPLEX's revolutionary technology.

The eagerly awaited relaunch event took place on February 7th, 2024, at the prestigious ME HOTEL in Dubai, attracting 150 distinguished guests. Attendees were treated to the unveiling of a groundbreaking creation, which seamlessly merged innovation with artistry, leaving a lasting impression on all present. The event provided guests with an immersive experience, featuring interactive displays and opportunities to engage with industry luminaries, fostering inspiration and anticipation for the future.

Sam Carpenter, Olaplex Education Manager at EIDEAL, expressed by saying: "Olaplex has been part of my toolkit for nearly ten years. Not only did Olaplex revolutionize our industry, but it transformed the work I was able to achieve as a colorist. Still, to this day, the results my clients can expect in the salon and at home are unparalleled! Independently tested and constantly innovating, I love how forward-thinking Olaplex is and how they always put the professional first!"

For further details about the dynamic partnership between EIDEAL and OLAPLEX, please visit www.eideal.com or follow @eideal.official and @olaplexarabia on various social media platforms.

Media Contact:

Riwa@qqomms.com

About EIDEAL:

Established in 2008, EIDEAL stands as a cornerstone in the professional haircare industry across the MENA region. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, EIDEAL offers a comprehensive range of premium hair products and tools, earning the trust of hairstylists and beauty enthusiasts alike.

About OLAPLEX:

Since its inception in 2014 in California, OLAPLEX has redefined haircare worldwide with its groundbreaking technology. The patented "bond-building" formula repairs and strengthens damaged hair, garnering a loyal following among both professionals and consumers. OLAPLEX continues to lead the industry with its innovative approach and commitment to excellence.