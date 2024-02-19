Iraqi PM introduces new approach to hospital management

2024-02-19 20:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani revealed on Monday a new approach to managing government hospitals.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Al-Sudani stated during a tour to inspect some projects that "the government will start an unprecedented experiment in Iraq, which is contracting with specialized healthcare institutions for the management and operation of hospitals, based on the latest medical services to manage six modern hospitals in several governorates."