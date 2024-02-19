Iraqi concerns over prices hike rise as Ramadan nears

2024-02-19 21:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Every year, as Ramadan approaches, Iraqi markets experience notable price increases, prompting calls for the government to fulfill promises to address this issue.

Citizens express concerns about the early shopping for Ramadan due to fear of price hikes, attributing blame to various parties, including traders, shop owners, and the government.

They demand increased support for citizens, including expanding the food basket and social welfare.

On the other hand, shop owners cite rising transportation costs as the reason for price increases, while emphasizing that larger traders are more responsible for significant price hikes nearing Ramadan.

OVERS?GHT WEAKNESS

Economist Abdul Salam Hassan Hussein observed that "oversight on food pricing does not exceed 15% at most in Baghdad and the governorates, while taxes on citizens have increased from 3% to 5%."

He explained that "the government issues orders to address price hikes, but implementation is ineffective. As for traders, control over them can only be achieved by daily pricing updates broadcasted in the media. This approach will combat greedy traders and control prices."

COMMERCE M?N?STRY WARNS MAN?PULATORS

The Iraqi Ministry of Commerce has issued warnings to those manipulating food prices, conducting intensive inspection campaigns in Baghdad and governorates to monitor prices and protect food reserves.

They distributed essential items at competitive prices to stabilize markets.

Further actions will involve expanding field visits to monitor markets and taking deterrent measures in coordination with security agencies, especially with Ramadan approaching.

COMMERCE’S RAMADAN PLAN

The Ministry of Commerce has accelerated its distribution schedule for food baskets, providing 42 million baskets to citizens and an additional seven million for those under social welfare.

To counter rising prices, they have contracted imports for table eggs and halal-slaughtered meats, aiming to sell them at 9,000 dinars.

MARKET?NG OUTLETS

It is possible to obtain these products from three marketing outlets in Baghdad and four in the governorates. Before Ramadan, eight new markets will be opened, totaling 15 marketing outlets in all governorates except Kurdistan.

These outlets will offer food items, rice, and soft commodities at prices at least 25% lower than those in commercial markets.

The price of table eggs has already dropped to 4,500 dinars due to increased supply.

MOB?L MARKET TRUCKS

Regarding the mobile market trucks, the source confirmed that they will resume operation in towns, villages, and districts, carrying essential items such as rice, sugar, oil, eggs, etc…, These trucks will travel to various governorates, with a stationary truck at the entrance of each complex, while pickup trucks will circulate in towns and villages.

It is noted that four additional items will be included for Ramadan: 1 kg of flour per person, and 1 kg each of vermicelli, pasta, and starch per family. Flour will be distributed based on individuals, while the other three items will be distributed per family, ahead of Ramadan.

COMMERC?AL OVERS?TE

The Ministry of Commerce has intensified oversight efforts to combat price hikes, deploying teams in Baghdad and the governorates, and collaborating with security agencies.

These teams conduct daily inspections, initiated five days ago.

Additionally, a ministry committee, led by the Deputy Minister for Administrative Affairs, sets price limits for essential food items, ensuring a maximum 3% profit margin for merchants. Violators face closure and legal penalties.

This committee, operational for the past two weeks, aims to establish price tariffs similar to agricultural calendars, reflecting the government's commitment to regulating essential household goods prices.

CORRUPT?ON ALLEGAT?ONS

Independent MP Hadi Al-Salami revealed submitting a parliamentary request to interrogate the Minister of Commerce due to suspected corruption and mismanagement linked to the food basket program.

Al-Salami stated that the interrogation concerns various violations and awaits the Parliament's presidency's procedures to schedule the session.

The food basket initiative, launched by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in early 2023, supports seven million individuals under the social protection network. Over 900,000 new families were included in the program in 2023, according to Dr. Ahmed Khalaf Al-Mousawi, head of the Social Protection Authority at the Ministry of Labor.

NEW RECIPIENTS AWA?T FUND?NG

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Ahmed Al-Asadi, stated that the 2023 budget, covering three years, awaits presentation to Parliament. The ministry seeks new funding through emergency budgets or Cabinet decisions. Last year's budget was 4.7 trillion dinars.

Al-Asadi highlighted the need for six billion dinars to cover entitlements for those included in 2023.

Over 900,000 families received Q-Cards in 2023, with procedures completed for 1,207,000 families awaiting financial allocations for inclusion in aid.

In April last year, Iraq's Planning Ministry revealed a 22% poverty rate, affecting approximately 10 million people in a population of over 43 million.