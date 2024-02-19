About one million: KRG provides an inventory of IDPs in KRI

2024-02-19 22:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Coordinator of International Recommendations in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Dindar Zebari, unveiled on Monday the efforts undertaken by KRG in recent years to implement recommendations related to economic, social, and cultural rights.

This revelation was made during his speech at the 75th session of the United Nations Committee on the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights in Geneva.

Regarding services for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, Zebari stated, "The Kurdistan Region (KRI) is currently hosting approximately 966,992 displaced persons and refugees, including 697,986 IDPs, with KRG providing about 80% of their needs. The number of displaced and refugee students for the academic year (2023-2024) in KRI is approximately 48,893 students in government and non-governmental schools."

He further highlighted the services provided by the government to various components, including the Yazidis, stating, "In 2014, more than 460,000 Yazidis fled to KRI, where KRG accommodated them in 14 camps. Additionally, KRG provided assistance to ISIS victims for their rehabilitation into society. KRG has also made relentless efforts to liberate captives, forming a committee and allocating a budget for this purpose. To date, 3,567 of them have been liberated, while 2,640 remain unreleased."