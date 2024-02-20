26 Int'l Companies Express Interest in Baghdad Metro Project

2024-02-20 01:30:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani received representatives from the Chinese company China Railway, which is implementing the development project of Al-Nesoor Square in central Baghdad, as part of the first package of projects aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the capital. During the meeting, attended by several advisors to the Prime Minister, […]

