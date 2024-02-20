2024-02-20 01:30:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Can Turkey and Iraq pull off the 'Dry Canal' project? While experts believe the 'Dry Canal' project [Development Road project] involving road and rail networks faces an uphill battle, the initiative seems […]

The post Can Turkey and Iraq pull off 'Dry Canal' Project? first appeared on Iraq Business News.