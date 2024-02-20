QRCS Supports Patients with Cancer in Iraq

2024-02-20 01:30:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently launched a new project to provide medical care for patients with cancer in Iraq. Full statement from QRCS: Within the context of backing the health sector in Iraq, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently launched a new project to provide medical care for […]

