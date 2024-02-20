Iraq News Now

Iraq recognizes first female pilot in Iraqi Airways
2024-02-20 06:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi, honored on Monday the first Iraqi woman to work as a pilot on Iraq’s national carrier. The Iraqi Transport Ministry mentioned in a statement that Iraqi Airways organized a reception and honoring ceremony in Baghdad International Airport for Captain Razin Mohammed Al-Doski for becoming […]

