Iraq’s IHEC to discuss election with Kurdistan Region Presidency

2024-02-20 09:30:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) will meet with the Kurdistan Region Presidency on Tuesday to discuss the commission’s preparations and timetable for the upcoming elections. A source in the IHEC told Channel8 the Federal Court is expected to make a decision regarding the Kurdistan Region’s complaint on the electoral law and final seat allocations this Wednesday. Following this decision, the commission needs four months to organize the Kurdistan parliamentary elections, but they must take into account the timing of Eid al-Adha and the schedule of student exams in June. The extended legal deadline for the commision to hold