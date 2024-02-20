A snowstorm to sweep through various regions of North Kurdistan

2024-02-20 09:30:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

According to the General Directorate of Meteorology, a surge of rain is foreseen to engulf eastern Anatolia’s Erzurum, Kars, Malatya, Elaz??, and Dersim provinces later today. Snow and rain are expected in the elevated zones of these provinces, leading to foggy conditions. Simultaneously, northeast Anatolia faces a snow avalanche hazard. Significant downpours are predicted in southeastern Anatolia, including Diyarbak?r, Sert, and Urfa in North Kurdistan.