Water Storage in Kurdistan dams surpasses 4 Billion m3

2024-02-20 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Dams in the Kurdistan Region announced on Tuesday that the water storage in the Region's dams has exceeded 4 billion cubic meters due to significant rainfall during the current winter.

Abdulrahman Khani, the Director General of Dams, explained that there are 23 dams in Iraqi Kurdistan, including three of Iraq's largest dams: Dokan, Darbandikhan, and Duhok Dams. Additionally, there are twenty smaller dams, each with a capacity ranging from half 0.5-5 million cubic meters.

Khani told Shafaq News Agency that all the 20 small dams in the Region have been filled due to the ongoing rainfall, except the larger Dokan, Darbandikhan, and Dohuk Dams. He highlighted the completion of construction operations for two dams in Erbil Governorate, namely the Goma Span and the Bastora Dams, which have achieved significant water storage.

Bastora Dam reached approximately two million cubic meters, while Goma Span Dam reached around 4 million.

According to Khani, the Region's overall water storage has reached 4 billion and 250 million cubic meters.

Notably, the water storage season spans from September to May each year.