Gold holds in Baghdad, surges in Erbil

2024-02-20 11:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices stabilized in the local markets in Baghdad, while they rose in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 430,000 IQD, with a buying price of 426,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 400,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 396,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranges between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 503,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was sold at 443,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 383,000 IQD.