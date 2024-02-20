Iraq's Ministry of Communications signs partnership agreement with Turkish Airlines

2024-02-20 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Communications has signed a partnership agreement with Turkish Airlines in Iraq in a bid to activate fast postal services and e-commerce, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that "the General Company for Post and Savings has signed a partnership agreement with the CEO of Turkish Airlines in Iraq."

The statement added that "this agreement aims to open up avenues for cooperation between the two sides in the field of transporting and shipping items directly from Iraq's airports to Turkey through Turkish Airlines and to various countries of the world."