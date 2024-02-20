Iraq conducts new gas licensing round

2024-02-20 13:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil declared the initiation of a new licensing round for gas extraction, focusing on the western regions.

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, said in a press statement that currently, Iraq utilizes only 60% of the produced gas. In comparison, approximately 40% of this gas is being incinerated.

Furthermore, he disclosed that all the burned gas had been contracted for investment with companies, including TotalEnergies, which produces 600 million cubic feet of gas, equivalent to three-quarters of the gas presently being burned.

According to Abdul Ghani, Basra Gas Company has pledged to invest in gas across three major oil fields: Rumaila, Zubair, and West Qurna.

He elucidated that Iraq, "through exceptional efforts," has contracted for the burned gas.

"Within 3 to 5 years, it will be capitalized on for electricity generation and other projects."

Contracts are slated to be referred in April, facilitating the extraction, processing, domestic utilization, and significant gas export overseas.