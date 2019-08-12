Home › INA › Who needs Neymar more .. Real Madrid or Barcelona?

Who needs Neymar more .. Real Madrid or Barcelona?

2019/08/12 | 16:20



Speaking of Neymar has become the main theme in the world of football this summer, but his destination is not yet clear, it is between the return to Barcelona, ​​or the transfer of shocking to Real Madrid.







But the most important question is, which of the two rivals would suit Neymar the most, technically and tactically?















Barcelona: With Neymar, Barcelona's plan will certainly turn into a 4-2-3-1, with commitment to two Axis players, Fraenke de Jong and Sergio Busquets, while French Antoine Griezmann, Argentine Lionel Messi and Brazilian Neymar will exchange positions in the offensive area, behind spearhead Luis Suarez.There is no doubt that the arrival of Neymar will create a kind of dilemma in Barcelona, ​​the team will not be able to play with four offensive elements, who do not master the art of defense, in every game and in front of most opponents. Neymar's move will mean he has to be supported by the defense of the parties, otherwise the team's defense plan will collapse.







Real Madrid







The transfer of the Brazilian to Real Madrid may put him in the position of playmaker, or on the left wing, according to the decision of French coach Zinedine Zidane.







Zidane will have to choose the roles of Belgian Eden Hazard and Brazilian Neymar, where their roles are very similar, and may have to exchange roles on the pitch.







We should not rule out playing Neymar as the spearhead, especially with the decline of the level of French Karim Benzema, which may be used when confronting the big teams, if the midfield increase with defensive players.



















