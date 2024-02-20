Iraqi government to continue financial policy reforms

2024-02-20 15:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Finance, Taif Sami, reaffirmed on Monday the government’s commitment to pushing for more financial policy reforms. Sami’s remarks took place during a meeting with a delegation from the World Bank headed by Winston Cole, Lead Financial Management Specialist, where they reviewed cooperation between Iraq and the World Bank, […]

