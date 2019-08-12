عربي | كوردى


FM in a tweet: Iraq rejects the participation of the Zionist forces in any military force to secure the passage of ships in the Gulf

FM in a tweet: Iraq rejects the participation of the Zionist forces in any military force to secure the passage of ships in the Gulf
2019/08/12 | 16:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW